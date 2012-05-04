LISBON May 4 Portugal's leading motorway operator Brisa posted a 59 percent drop in its first quarter profit, struck by falling traffic in Portugal as the country enters its worst recession in decades, the company said on Friday.

Brisa's first-quarter profit fell to 10 million euros ($13.68 million), with revenues on 135 million euros, down 8 percent from a year ago.

"Brisa has kept the efforts to reduce operational and investment expenses so to compensate lower toll gate revenues," said Chief Financial Officer Joao Azevedo Coutinho.

The company, which operates more than half of Portugal's paid highways, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 9 percent to 92 million euros.

Traffic in Brisa's core concession -- Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria (BCR) -- dropped 13 percent from a year ago.

Back in March, Brisa's two main shareholders launched a takeover bid of around 700 million euros for the rest of the motorway operator. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Daniel Alvarenga)