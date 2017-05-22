BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
LISBON May 22 The European Commission's recommendation to end the disciplinary process against Portugal for its excessive budget deficit marks a turning point and shows growing confidence in the economy by international institutions, the finance ministry said on Monday.
"This decision is a turning point to the extent that it expresses the evaluation of the commission that Portugal's excessive budget deficit has been corrected in a sustainable and lasting way," the ministry said in a statement.
"Confidence in the Portuguese economy is beginning to be reflected by international institutions."
Portugal posted a budget deficit of 2.0 percent of gross domestic product last year, down from 4.4 percent in 2015, and the lowest in more than four decades.
"The government is fully committed in continuing to implement ambitious reforms, seeking to raise potential growth and ensure sustainable and inclusive economic prosperity," the statement added. "Portugal will keep meeting its commitments."
The decision by the commission comes six years after Portugal sought a bailout in 2011 during the euro zone debt crisis. The country exited the bailout in 2014. (Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Andrei Khalip)
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: