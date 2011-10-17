* Recession could be deepest in decades

* Minister says this is moment of truth (Adds more details, comment)

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Oct 17 Portugal's recession will deepen next year as the centre-right government adopts severe austerity measures to restore the economy to health under a 78-billion-euro ($107 bln) bailout, the draft 2012 budget bill showed on Monday.

The draft budget sees the economy contracting 2.8 percent next year, more than the decline of around 2 percent envisaged when Portugal agreed its bailout plan with the European Union and International Monetary Fund in May.

The government presented a series of tough austerity measures as part of the 2012 budget on Friday, including cutting year-end and holiday bonuses for civil servants. Unions have promised a general strike in response.

Next year is likely to mark the deepest recession since the country returned to democracy in 1974 after decades of dictatorship, and compares with a decline of 1.9 percent this year.

"We have reached the moment of truth, we have to take profound measures to ensure budget consolidation," Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar told journalists as he presented the 2012 draft budget.

"The situation in Europe and in the euro zone is one of the principal risks to the world economy and Portugal is in the centre of this crisis."

Gaspar said the economy could return to moderate growth in 2013.

The budget document, which the centre-right government presented to parliament on Monday, sees the 2012 budget deficit at 4.5 percent of gross domestic product compared with 5.9 percent this year -- in line with the terms of bailout plan.

The government has introduced sweeping austerity measures, including across-the-board tax hikes and spending cuts. The government, which took office in June, has said there was a budget overshoot of 3.4 billion euros this year, making it necessary to adopt tougher measures.

Portugal was the third euro zone country to request a bailout, after Greece and Ireland, and the government has stressed that it has to differentiate the country from the crisis in Athens.

"On the one hand one can understand the government's plan to try to highlight that we are different to Greece but on the other hand there is the risk of a snowball effect with more recession, lower revenues and a tougher downturn," said Rui Barbara, an economist at Banco Carregosa.

The draft budget foresees a steep contraction in private consumption, of 4.8 percent next year compared with a slump of 3.5 percent this year. Exports, the only element of the economy supporting growth, are expected to grow 4.8 percent next year after rising 6.7 percent this year.

But unemployment, which is already at its highest levels since the 1980s, will deteriorate further, rising to 13.4 percent next year from 12.5 percent in 2011.

Parliament is expected to vote on the budget on Nov. 29 but its passage is assured as the centre-right government has a comfortable majority.

($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Additional reporting by Axel Bugge, Daniel Alvarenga and Filipa Lima; Editing by Sophie Hares)