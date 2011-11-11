LISBON Nov 11 Portugal's parliament approved the 2012 budget bill on Friday in its first reading, which promises sweeping austerity and the deepest recession in many decades as the country slashes spending to meet the terms of its 78-billion-euro bailout.

Approval of the budget was never in question as the centre-right government has a comfortable majority in parliament, allowing it to adopt deeply unpopular measures to meet strict budget goals under the terms of the bailout from the European Union and IMF.

The budget was approved by the ruling centre-right Social Democrats and their rightist CDS-PP allies while the main opposition party, the Socialists, abstained in the vote.

During debates on the budget in parliament this week, the government reinforced its promise to meet the terms of the bailout, stressing that that had become more important since the euro zone debt crisis escalated to Italy.

Miguel Relvas, minister of parliamentary affairs, said the 2012 budget "is an instrument of national survival."

Apart from sweeping spending cuts on everything from education to health care and steep tax hikes, the budget includes the suspension of civil servants' year-end and holiday bonuses. Unions will stage a general strike on Nov. 24 to protest the move.

The final vote on the budget takes place on Nov. 29.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Friday on a visit to Lisbon that, according to the Commission's data, Portugal will meet the deficit reduction targets this year and next, but will have to take additional measures to meet the 2013 goals.

Under the bailout terms, this year's budget deficit has to come down to 5.9 percent of gross doemstic product from last year's 9.8 percent and then to 4.5 percent next year and 3 percent in 2013. (Reporting By Filipa Lima, writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Susan Fenton)