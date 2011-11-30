LISBON Nov 30 Portugal's parliament passed the 2012 budget bill on Wednesday in its final reading, with the main opposition party abstaining to show political cohesion behind the bill's sweeping austerity even as it promises the deepest recession in decades.

Approval of the budget was never in question as the centre-right coalition government has a comfortable majority in parliament, allowing it to adopt deeply unpopular measures to meet strict budget goals under the terms of a 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.

Still, the Socialists' stance was important to show broad, if tacit, support for the bailout-imposed austerity in the country that has been trying to differentiate itself from the political and economic chaos of Greece.

Under the bailout terms, Portugal has to cut next year's budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product from this year's estimated 5.9 percent. To do so, the government will hike taxes and suspend holiday and year-end bonuses for civil servants, among other measures.

The economy is expected to contract 3 percent next year after this year's 1.6 percent drop, which would make it Portugal's deepest recession since the 1974 return to democracy. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)