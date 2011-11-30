* Socialists abstain, but warn of recession spiral

* Austerity to cut budget deficit, deepen recession

* Government sees recovery starting in late 2012 (Adds transfers to meet 2011 deficit target, protests)

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON, Nov 30 Portugal's parliament passed the 2012 budget bill on Wednesday in its final reading, with the main opposition party abstaining to show political cohesion behind the bill's sweeping austerity even as it promises the deepest recession in decades.

Approval of the budget was never in question as the centre-right coalition government has a comfortable majority in parliament, allowing it to adopt deeply unpopular measures including pay cuts to meet strict budget goals under the terms of a 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.

Still, the Socialists' stance was important to show broad, if tacit, support for the bailout-imposed austerity in the country that has been trying to differentiate itself from the political and economic chaos of Greece.

About a thousand protesters rallied in front of the parliament building during the vote, with banners saying "No to stealing our wages". Last week, unions staged a general strike, which interrupted public services and stopped some plants.

Under the bailout terms, Portugal has to cut next year's budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product from this year's estimated 5.9 percent at a time when, even under the EU/IMF rescue, its borrowing costs are far higher than in past years. To meet the target, the government will hike taxes and suspend holiday and year-end bonuses for civil servants, among other measures.

The economy is expected to contract 3 percent next year after this year's 1.6 percent drop, which would make it Portugal's deepest recession since the 1974 return to democracy. Economists say Europe's economic slowdown and growing debt woes could still further depress Portugal's GDP next year.

"No doubt this is the most demanding budget in Portuguese democratic history but it is necessary to regain the confidence of markets and international partners," Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar told parliament earlier.

The bill still has to be signed into law by President Anibal Cavaco Silva, ex-premier from the ruling Social Democratic Party.

RECESSIVE SPIRAL OR RETURN TO GROWTH?

He reiterated that this year's budget gap target of 5.9 percent of GDP, which comes after last year's 9.8 percent, will be met after the government sealed a deal with banks to transfer part of their pension funds to state coffers.

Inspectors from the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund earlier this month lauded Portugal's overall performance so far under the bailout, but warned it cannot rely on one-off measures like pension fund transfers in the future.

The extraordinary transfer as well as a 50 percent tax slapped on this year's year-end bonuses were required after the government discovered shortfalls it says it mostly inherited from the previous administration.

Socialists' bench leader Carlos Zorrinho said that by abstaining in the vote, the party remained "faithful to its sense of responsibility as a subscriber" of the bailout deal.

The previous Socialist administration requested the bailout in April after its own austerity plan failed to clear parliament, causing the government's collapse. The new government took over in June.

The Socialists abstained even though most of their proposed amendments had been thrown out, but Zorrinho accused the government of "not understanding that Portugal will be thrown into a recessive spiral" due to a range of additional austerity steps that go beyond what was demanded in the bailout agreement.

The government insists the budget will create a basis for sustainable growth and debt reduction and expects the economy to start recovering in late 2012. (Additional reporting By Sergio Goncalves, Daniel Alvarenga, Miguel Pereira; editing by Ron Askew)