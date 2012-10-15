* Budget to introduce "enormous" tax hikes
* Anti-austerity protests planned
* Ruling party loses in Azores, PM says to stay course
By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Oct 15 Bracing for street protests
around the Lisbon parliament that will greet a tax-grabbing 2013
budget, Portugal's prime minister vowed on Monday to stay the
course of austerity despite political damage it is doing to his
party.
After his Socialist opponents swept a regional election at
the weekend, conservative Pedro Passos Coelho said he would not
flinch from a strategy that is hailed as exemplary by EU leaders
who bailed Portugal out last year but has strained the patience
of voters who took to the streets in frustration last month.
"Despite the bad moments the party is going through in
national terms, regional elections will certainly not compromise
the national strategy," Passos Coelho said after his Social
Democrats trailed badly in Sunday's voting in the Azores.
The budget to be delivered in parliament by Finance Minister
Vitor Gaspar will include the harshest measures yet since
Portugal sought a 78-billion-euro ($100-billion) EU/IMF bailout.
Gaspar will brief the media afterwards, at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT).
A large protest is expected outside parliament around that
time as many Portuguese demonstrate that their stoic acceptance
of austerity, once much admired abroad, has turned to anger.
With the country suffering its worst recession since the
1970s, the 2013 budget is set to introduce sharp income tax
hikes, which could amount to up to two or three months' wages
for middle-income workers, to ensure the country meets its
budget goals under the bailout.
Gaspar has described the tax increases as "enormous".
Some economists say that the measures, which will also
include pension cuts, a financial transaction tax and higher
property taxes, could push Portugal into a recessive spiral like
Greece, further undermining Europe's German-inspired austerity
drive for the euro's highly indebted countries.
GUINEA PIGS?
"I feel like a guinea pig in an economics experiment," said
Joao Duque, a professor who heads the School of Economics and
Management at Lisbon's Technical University. "The measures will
accentuate the crisis we already face, that is evident."
The government has argued that following EU fiscal
discipline will better serve the long-term interests of Portugal
as it faces some of its most testing days since it emerged from
decades of right-wing dictatorship 38 years ago.
The budget comes after the government announced last month a
rise in social security contributions, which it subsequently
dropped after mass protests erupted. Opposition to the
alternative tax measures is set to be equally strong.
Even the conservative president, Anibal Cavaco Silva,
criticised the budget measures. "In the current circumstances,
it is not correct to demand of a country being subjected to a
budget adjustment process that it meets the targets at any
cost," Cavaco Silva wrote on his Facebook page.
Before September, Portugal had shown a relatively high level
of political consensus and support for cutting costs and for the
bailout it sought in 2011. But that support has been eroded,
with the Socialists now pledging to vote against the budget when
it is put to parliament at the end of the month.
Protests have now become frequent, though still peaceful. A
general strike is planned for Nov. 14.
Passos Coelho's Social Democrats hold a comfortable majority
in parliament together with their rightist ally the CDS. But the
CDS has a long history of opposing higher taxes and analysts say
the party's complete support of the government can no longer be
taken for granted, especially if the economy weakens further.
In recent national opinion polls, the ruling party has
dropped to record lows since the last election in June 2011.
The government spent the weekend and Monday morning locked
in an internal debate on the possibility of finding more areas
for spending cuts in order to ease the tax hikes.
Diario Economico business newspaper said on Monday the
budget would include measures to help the economy like a
recapitalisation fund for small and medium-sized companies.
These would also be allowed to defer value-added tax payments
until after they had booked receipts from customers - measure
that should boost cash flow and ease their debts.
The economy is expected to contract by at least 3 percent
this year and the government expects a contraction of 1 percent
in 2013. Many economists say the 2013 shrinkage will be greater.
Unemployment is already at record highs above 15 percent and the
government expects it to rise to 16.4 percent next year.
The 2013 draft budget may include new economic forecasts for
next year. This year's budget performance was undermined by tax
revenues falling short of expectations as the recession deepened
and unemployment rose beyond government forecasts.