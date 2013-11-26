(Recasts with budget approved, adds quotes)

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON Nov 26 Portugal's parliament passed the 2014 budget on Tuesday, the last under its three-year EU/IMF bailout, but its approval is likely to trigger court challenges that could disrupt the country's exit from the bailout programme.

Several thousand unionists and pensioners converged in front of the building to protest the budget's public-sector wage and pension cuts, which follow tax hikes and spending cuts already under way. Inside, a small group chanted "Resign! Resign!" from the public gallery as the finance minister spoke.

The ruling centre-right coalition has a comfortable majority in parliament, so the budget passed easily. But all the other parties, including the main opposition Socialists, whose government had requested the bailout in 2011, voted against.

The opposition has vowed to challenge a range of key spending cuts in the Constitutional Court after the passage.

"This budget will be remembered as a constitutional provocation," Socialist leader Antonio Jose Seguro told parliament shortly before the vote.

The court had shot down several austerity measures, but late on Monday upheld one contested measure that increases the work week for the public sector.

Still, increasing the work week to 40 hours from 35 hours will have little effect on this and next year's budget, while measures that could be challenged are worth an estimated 1.3 billion euros, or a third of all next year's budget savings.

"What is certain is that key austerity measures will end up with the court, and I think it can still deliver surprises, both to those on the left and to those on the right," said Adelino Maltez, a political scientist at Lisbon's Technical University.

Nicholas Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy consultants in London, said the court's rulings "hang over Portugal's reform programme like a sword of Damocles".

President Anibal Cavaco Silva had already begun the court process over the weekend, by asking for a review of a planned cut in public-sector pensions that make up a key part of next year's savings. That was a law separate from the budget, and the court now has 25 days to review it.

Any new rejection by the court would force the government to hunt for alternative measures. The administration has repeatedly said there is no 'plan B' to find alternative revenues. But local media have reported one possibility is raising value-added tax again on many products, which could undermine an economy just recovering from its worst downturn since the 1970s.

Portugal's lenders - the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank - have also identified challenges by the court as potentially the biggest threat to Lisbon's efforts to exit the bailout in 2014.

"Six months away from the end of the programme, we are starting to get out of an emergency situation and projecting a more promising future. It's no time to give up," Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said.

Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yield eased to 5.91 percent from Monday's 5.975.

The government has said repeatedly its overriding priority is to meet budget goals. It says that is the best way to regain the confidence needed to exit the bailout as planned in June 2014 and return to financing itself in debt markets.

In 2014, Lisbon needs to cut the budget deficit to 4 percent of gross domestic product from 5.5 percent this year. The budget foresees the first year of economic growth next year since 2010.

The government has not ruled out requesting some sort of precautionary loan from creditors after the bailout expires, but insists it will not need a second full bailout like Greece's. (Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Axel Bugge and Larry King)