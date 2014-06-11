LISBON, June 11 Portugal needs to consolidate its public accounts by another 4 percentage points by 2019, the Bank of Portugal said on Wednesday, highlighting that the country's budget needs to be cut more to meet goals under European Union agreements.

Consolidating the budget by another 4 percentage points would represent roughly half of what was cut between 2011 and 2013 - the years during which Portugal went through a debt crisis and was forced to seek a bailout from the European Union and IMF.

"The estimates obtained point to the need for an additional adjustment of 4 percentage points of GDP by 2019...," the bank said in its June economic bulletin.

It said a part of this adjustment comes from measures to substitute for earlier austerity plans that were rejected last month by the constitutional court.

Portugal managed to turn a large budget deficit into a primary surplus during its adjustment under the bailout, but the bank said that needs to continue for several years.

"The ratio of public debt in 2013 reached around 130 percent of GDP and a sustained reduction of it demands the accumulation of primary surpluses for various years," the bank said.

It added that there will be "very significant" pressures on public accounts in coming years from rising interest payments.

The bank also adjusted its growth forecast for this year to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent in its last bulletin in April. Next year it sees growth of 1.5 percent, slightly higher than 1.4 percent seen previously.

