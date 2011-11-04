LISBON Nov 4 Portugal's ruling coalition on
Friday welcomed a decision by the opposition to abstain in the
vote on the draft 2012 budget as proof of national cohesion and
determination to meet the terms of an EU/IMF bailout.
As the Greek government teetered on the brink of collapse
over its bailout terms and political leaders scrambled to
contain any fallout for the euro zone and global economy,
Portugal is keen to show widespread support for its
78-billion-euro rescue programme.
"We salute this stance by the Socialist Party," said Luis
Montenegro, the bench leader of the Social Democrats, the main
party in the centre-right coalition.
The government, which took over in June, has enough support
in parliament to approve the budget in the vote which begins on
Nov. 10. But a vote against by the second-largest party would
have undermined the image of broad political support.
The previous Socialist administration requested the bailout
in April after its own austerity plan was defeated in
parliament, causing the government's collapse.
"It is important for Portugal to project a different image
from other countries, showing that it has a different political
reality and can overcome its problems," said Joao Almeida,
spokesman for the CDS-PP, the smaller ruling coalition partner.
He said the three main parties had shown that Portugal
"passed the first test of national cohesion".
The Socialists said they would abstain in next week's vote
in the first reading and in the final vote on Nov. 29, but would
try to negotiate amendments so as to halve a planned cut in
public sector salary bonuses.
"It is a very positive signal both from an internal and
external point of view at a moment of great difficulty that
imposes the need for national unity," Montenegro said, adding
the Social Democrats were open to dialogue with the Socialists
on the document.
The budget aims to cut the deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP
next year from this year's projected 5.9 percent through higher
taxes, spending cuts and privatisations.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)