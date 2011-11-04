LISBON Nov 4 Portugal's ruling coalition on Friday welcomed a decision by the opposition to abstain in the vote on the draft 2012 budget as proof of national cohesion and determination to meet the terms of an EU/IMF bailout.

As the Greek government teetered on the brink of collapse over its bailout terms and political leaders scrambled to contain any fallout for the euro zone and global economy, Portugal is keen to show widespread support for its 78-billion-euro rescue programme.

"We salute this stance by the Socialist Party," said Luis Montenegro, the bench leader of the Social Democrats, the main party in the centre-right coalition.

The government, which took over in June, has enough support in parliament to approve the budget in the vote which begins on Nov. 10. But a vote against by the second-largest party would have undermined the image of broad political support.

The previous Socialist administration requested the bailout in April after its own austerity plan was defeated in parliament, causing the government's collapse.

"It is important for Portugal to project a different image from other countries, showing that it has a different political reality and can overcome its problems," said Joao Almeida, spokesman for the CDS-PP, the smaller ruling coalition partner.

He said the three main parties had shown that Portugal "passed the first test of national cohesion".

The Socialists said they would abstain in next week's vote in the first reading and in the final vote on Nov. 29, but would try to negotiate amendments so as to halve a planned cut in public sector salary bonuses.

"It is a very positive signal both from an internal and external point of view at a moment of great difficulty that imposes the need for national unity," Montenegro said, adding the Social Democrats were open to dialogue with the Socialists on the document.

The budget aims to cut the deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP next year from this year's projected 5.9 percent through higher taxes, spending cuts and privatisations. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)