LISBON Oct 3 Portugal will raise taxes across
the board to ensure the country collects enough revenues to meet
tough budget goals under its 78-billion-euro bailout, Finance
Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday.
The country will raise income taxes to an average rate of
11.8 percent from 9.8 percent currently and slap a 4 percent
income tax surcharge in 2013. It will also launch new taxes on
capital and luxury property already this year, Gaspar told
journalists.
He said the government will also propose a tax on financial
transactions and continue to cut spending, adding that in 2013
all additional austerity measures will amount to 3 percent of
gross domestic product.