LISBON Oct 17 Portugal's draft budget bill
forecast an economic contraction of 2.8 percent next year after
a decline of 1.9 percent this year, indicating a much deeper
recession than previously expected, the bill showed on Monday.
The projected drop is much higher than the decline of around
2 percent envisaged under an EU/IMF bailout plan agreed in May
and will be Portugal's biggest economic decline in several
decades.
The document, which the centre-right government presented to
parliament on Monday, sees the budget deficit at 4.5 percent of
gross domestic product compared with 5.9 percent this year -- in
line with the terms of the 78-billion-euro bailout plan.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge)