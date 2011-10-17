LISBON Oct 17 Portugal's draft budget bill forecast an economic contraction of 2.8 percent next year after a decline of 1.9 percent this year, indicating a much deeper recession than previously expected, the bill showed on Monday.

The projected drop is much higher than the decline of around 2 percent envisaged under an EU/IMF bailout plan agreed in May and will be Portugal's biggest economic decline in several decades.

The document, which the centre-right government presented to parliament on Monday, sees the budget deficit at 4.5 percent of gross domestic product compared with 5.9 percent this year -- in line with the terms of the 78-billion-euro bailout plan. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge)