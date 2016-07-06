LISBON, July 6 Caixa Geral de Depositos, Portugal's largest bank by assets, has missed a target in its restructuring plan by 3 billion euros($3.32 billion), Finance Minister Mario Centeno said.

Portugal has been negotiating with Brussels on a recapitalisation of the state-owned bank, which needs to bolster its capital because of bad loans on its books.

Speaking to a parliament committee, Centeno said it was too early to say how big a recapitalisation CGD would require, but for the first time identified a shortfall versus CGD's targets set by the country's previous centre-right administration.

"There is a huge deviation from the business plan and restructuring plan that the previous government managed with CGD, that reaches over 3 billion euros... It is necessary to alter this path because we need to reinforce CGD."

He did not elaborate on the nature of the shortfall.

Portugal is still reeling from two bank rescues by the state in as many years that pushed the country's 2015 and 2014 budget deficits above the targets promised to Brussels and hit the country's credibility in the eyes of bond and stock investors.

The current government, which took office last November, has said it wants to recapitalise CGD using market instruments and is negotiating a waiver with Brussels so that any capital injection is not considered state aid and does not count towards Portugal's budget deficit.

The government last month ordered an independent audit of CGD, after allegations of irregularities in granting loans.

Some media reports have said CGD may require as much as 5 billion euros because bad loans have blown a hole in its accounts. ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga. Editing by Jane Merriman)