LISBON Oct 30 The Bank of Portugal, which has been under fire from opposition parties for its handling of the Banco Espirito Santo crisis, said its director of prudential supervision of banks and his deputy quit on Thursday.

The central bank had to rescue Banco Espirito Santo (BES) on Aug. 3 to the tune of 4.9 billion euros, mostly in public funds, after months of problems at the indebted business empire of the Espirito Santo family.

The central bank said in a statement that director Luis Costa Ferreira and his deputy Pedro Machado had resigned to "pursue new professional projects".

The main opposition Socialists have accused the Bank of Portugal of failing to ensure timely supervision and control, saying it could have prevented the need for the BES rescue had it fired BES' old management at the end of last year.

The Bank of Portugal continued to argue that BES was ringfenced against the Espirito Santos empire's debt problems until a few days before the rescue. But BES then posted a catastrophic loss, exacerbated by additional loans that had been authorised just a few weeks earlier by BES management in direct breach of central bank instructions.

Central bank Governor Carlos Costa has blamed BES's family-linked management for the losses that triggered the rescue and said his bank acted adequately.

In September, deputy governor Pedro Neves, who had been in charge of banking supervision during the BES crisis, was transferred to oversee financial stability. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Susan Fenton)