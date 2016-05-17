(Recasts with waiver, fund model, adds quotes)

By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga

LISBON May 17 Portuguese banks need a common mechanism that would allow them to offload bad loans and unprofitable assets, and that requires a waiver from the European Union on state aid rules, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Tuesday.

Costa told a banking conference he favoured the Italian model for a bailout fund - one that acts like a backstop investor in weaker banks and can buy their bad debt at a higher price than dealers in distressed securities are offering.

"There is a systemic problem in the Portuguese banking sector which is the high volume of non-productive assets ... be it bad loans or property assets on banks' balance sheets," Costa told a banking conference, adding that the problem had to be dealt with "in a systemic fashion and not bank by bank".

"It is fundamental that banks manage to offload these assets ... A mechanism is needed that would rid banks from assets that do not generate revenue, but for that, a waiver is required in terms of EU state aid policies," he said.

Without a waiver, any centralised measures to aid a problem bank have to be preceded by its resolution - that is, the government has intervened, to restructure or liquidate the bank. Costa said banks in northern Europe got a similar waiver during the 2008-09 financial crisis and Portugal needed one, too.

The government has already said it is planning to address the problem of bad debts by creating a vehicle modelled on Italy's 5 billion-euro fund to shore up weaker banks, without involving public funds, but the model had to be adapted.

Costa said that although "the banking system has grown more capitalized, more solid, based on deposit growth", it still faced many challenges. Banks need to focus on their core business, cut costs and boost profitability to attract more capital and solve their pending problems.

He added that banks' capital could come under pressure if the government does not solve soon the problem of deferred tax assets (DTA) - instruments used to reduce the amount of future tax obligations - for banks.

"It is important that the state makes these assets permanent and tangible in a way they can effectively be part of capital," Costa said. Such tax assets now cease to become eligible with time, he said, which erodes capital.

The European Commission has questioned DTA conversion into tax credits by various southern European countries, including Portugal, and suspects those may constitute state aid. (Writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Larry King)