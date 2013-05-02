Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
LISBON May 2 The Portuguese government on Thursday gave the go-ahead to the privatisation of the insurance arm of state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos, expecting to complete the process before the end of the year.
Caixa Seguros, as the unit is known, is the leader in the country's insurance sector. Last year, CGD already sold its healthcare unit for 86 million euros. The sale of the two units was agreed between Portugal and its EU/IMF lenders under the terms of a 78-billion euro bailout in 2011.
"This decision allows Portugal to comply with the bailout demand of rationalising the structure of the bank," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Luis Marques Guedes told a briefing. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities