LISBON Aug 8 Portuguese stock market regulator CMVM has no plans to follow its Greek counterpart in implementing a ban on short-selling, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

"The CMVM is not considering, for now, changing the short-selling rules in place that ban naked short selling," she said.

Under current regulations, short-selling of Portuguese listed securities is allowed, while naked short-selling is banned, she said. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Dan Lalor)