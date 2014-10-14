LISBON Oct 14 Portugal's headline 2014 budget
deficit could reach 7.5 percent of gross domestic product when
debts in the public transport sector and the rescue of Banco
Espirito Santo are included, the European Commission
said on Tuesday.
The European Commission said Portugal's budget deficit could
reach that level if measured under Europe's new accounting
rules, ESA 2010. But, it said the deficit is "still estimated"
to reach the agreed target of 4 percent of GDP if one-off
measures are not included.
The commission made the estimates in a report on the outlook
for Portugal's economy after it exited a 78-billion-euro bailout
by the European Union and IMF in May.
Portugal's budget deficit goal has also been undermined this
year by a series of rejections by the country's constitutional
court of austerity measures introduced under the bailout.
But the commission said it believes Portugal's budget goals
can be reached next year.
"As most of the reasons for increasing the 2014 headline
deficit are temporary, the attainment of the 2015 target remains
within reach if the authorities present additional measures in
the 2015 budget so as to replace those which were ruled
unconstitutional by the constitutional court and if they stand
ready to specify new measures should the macroeconomic outlook
for 2015 deteriorate," it said.
The commission also warned that Portugal "remains vulnerable
to future negative shocks," adding that the country "urgently
needs a credible medium-term strategy for sustainable growth."
It said it expects GDP to grow 1 percent this year and 1.5
percent in 2015.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)