LISBON, Sept 5 The Portuguese government agreed on Monday to give a one-year extension to struggling small and medium-sized companies in paying back some of their debt to banks to preserve jobs and avoid bankruptcies amid a recession.

The economy ministry said in a statement it agreed the extension with financial institutions on loans granted to over 51,000 companies under the state-guaranteed PME Investe programme worth up to 1.85 billion euros.

Portugal is in a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout. The programme's tough austerity terms are expected to cause the economy to contract 2.2 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2012.

"The measure is meant to ease the current exceptional difficulties in financing of the Portuguese economy that means many companies are unable to obtain loans with banks that are fundamental for their viability," the ministry said.

It added that the measure is designed to bolster competitiveness and jobs, especially in the exports sector.

The companies covered by the deal represent some 740,000 jobs or about 15 percent of the country's total employed workforce of about 4.9 million. They will still have to pay interest on loans received and have to be analysed and considered viable to qualify for the extension.

According to industry data, nearly one-fourth of all small and medium-sized companies failed to pay their dues to banks on time in the first quarter, resorting to debt renegotiation or closing down.

Banks are also having difficulty financing the economy as they were squeezed out of the wholesale interbank market for funding over a year ago due to Portugal's sovereign debt crisis and have since relied heavily on emergency funding from the European Central Bank.