LISBON, June 5 Portugal's Competition Authority has accused 15 banks of unfair competition practices involving loan products that it alleges lasted, in some cases, as long as 11 years.

It said in a statement on Friday it had notified the institutions, which it did not name, about accusations of concerted exchange of sensitive commercial information on loan products, including about intended changes in spreads.

It said the accusations did not determine the final outcome of the investigation and banks would have time to present their defence.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter)