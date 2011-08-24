Aug 24 () - * Building sector hit by cancelled public works, recession

* Q2 orders fall 17 pct from year earlier

By Shrikesh Laxmidas

LISBON, Aug 25 Portuguese construction firms urged the government on Wednesday to act swiftly to halt a steep decline in orders caused by a recession and cancelled public works.

Under its 78 billion euro bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, Portugal has cancelled large infrastructure projects such as a TGV rail link to Spain, a new airport in Lisbon and several motorway concessions.

"The sector is going through a deep crisis, with significant drops in production and the number of firms and jobs it sustains," the Portuguese Federation of Construction and Public Works Industry (FEPICOP) said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that builders have also had problems collecting debts, including from state-owned companies, and by a credit crunch that prevents companies and families from investing in property.

The National Statistics Institute's index for new construction orders fell 17 percent in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, while building associations said licences for new homes slumped 31 percent in June.

Portugal had no real estate bubble before the crisis, unlike in neighbouring Spain, where the government last week announced a plan to halve the sales tax on new house purchases in a move aimed at spurring construction.

But Portugal's economy is expected to contract 2 percent both this year and next as an austerity programme that includes taxes increases and steep spending cuts hits internal demand.

Another sector association, AECOPS, warned that uncertainty about the future is driving builders out of business.

"Given this concern, we want the announcement of urgent measures that, without going against the (bailout) memorandum, can halt the decline in the sector," it said in a statement.

It urged the government to accelerate steps to liberalise the rental market, which is one of the measures included in the bailout deal but not implemented yet.

While hundreds of incomplete high-rise apartment blocks in the suburbs of Lisbon and Porto illustrate the extent of the crisis, the construction firms say recovering those cities' long-decaying centres offer a growth opportunity, so long as rental rules are made more flexible.

Analysts say, however, that any recovery for the sector is set to be timid, with growth unlikely to occur before 2014.

The country's largest building firms, including Mota Engil and Soares da Costa are expanding their international operations, mainly in Africa and eastern Europe, to offset the negative situation at home.

Still, their shares have slumped, with Mota Engil falling 25 percent and Soares da Costa sliding 44 percent this year, compared to a 20 percent drop in the broader market in Lisbon.

Smaller firms, lacking the option of growing abroad, have struggled even more, with a study last month showing an average of five construction companies closing each day.

FEPICOPS said unemployment in the sector jumped around 14 percent to nearly 71,000 in the last year, accounting for 15 percent of all jobless workers in Portugal. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)