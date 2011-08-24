Aug 24 () - * Building sector hit by cancelled public
works, recession
* Q2 orders fall 17 pct from year earlier
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
LISBON, Aug 25 Portuguese construction firms
urged the government on Wednesday to act swiftly to halt a steep
decline in orders caused by a recession and cancelled public
works.
Under its 78 billion euro bailout from the European Union
and the International Monetary Fund, Portugal has cancelled
large infrastructure projects such as a TGV rail link to Spain,
a new airport in Lisbon and several motorway concessions.
"The sector is going through a deep crisis, with significant
drops in production and the number of firms and jobs it
sustains," the Portuguese Federation of Construction and Public
Works Industry (FEPICOP) said in a statement on Wednesday.
It added that builders have also had problems collecting
debts, including from state-owned companies, and by a credit
crunch that prevents companies and families from investing in
property.
The National Statistics Institute's index for new
construction orders fell 17 percent in the second quarter
compared to a year earlier, while building associations said
licences for new homes slumped 31 percent in June.
Portugal had no real estate bubble before the crisis, unlike
in neighbouring Spain, where the government last week announced
a plan to halve the sales tax on new house purchases in a move
aimed at spurring construction.
But Portugal's economy is expected to contract 2 percent
both this year and next as an austerity programme that includes
taxes increases and steep spending cuts hits internal demand.
Another sector association, AECOPS, warned that uncertainty
about the future is driving builders out of business.
"Given this concern, we want the announcement of urgent
measures that, without going against the (bailout) memorandum,
can halt the decline in the sector," it said in a statement.
It urged the government to accelerate steps to liberalise
the rental market, which is one of the measures included in the
bailout deal but not implemented yet.
While hundreds of incomplete high-rise apartment blocks in
the suburbs of Lisbon and Porto illustrate the extent of the
crisis, the construction firms say recovering those cities'
long-decaying centres offer a growth opportunity, so long as
rental rules are made more flexible.
Analysts say, however, that any recovery for the sector is
set to be timid, with growth unlikely to occur before 2014.
The country's largest building firms, including Mota Engil
and Soares da Costa are expanding their
international operations, mainly in Africa and eastern Europe,
to offset the negative situation at home.
Still, their shares have slumped, with Mota Engil falling 25
percent and Soares da Costa sliding 44 percent this year,
compared to a 20 percent drop in the broader market in Lisbon.
Smaller firms, lacking the option of growing abroad, have
struggled even more, with a study last month showing an average
of five construction companies closing each day.
FEPICOPS said unemployment in the sector jumped around 14
percent to nearly 71,000 in the last year, accounting for 15
percent of all jobless workers in Portugal.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)