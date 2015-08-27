LISBON Aug 27 Portugal will save nearly 7.4 billion euros in coming years after renegotiating public-private partnerships in motorway concessions, exceeding a goal it set in 2012.

Various long-term public-private partnership deals signed by the previous government caused large, unforeseen costs for the state, contributing to the debt crisis that forced Lisbon to resort to an international bailout in 2011.

The current austerity-minded government argued that such deals masked an increase in public spending, and it has been renegotiating them over the past three years. It has ditched several high-profile schemes, including high-speed train lines to Madrid and a new airport for Lisbon.

"With today's decision, we increased the total savings to 7.35 billion euros ($8.26 billion), or 153 million euros more than we have been targeting since 2012," Transport Secretary Sergio Monteiro told a briefing, referring to the latest batch of six road contracts saving 3.53 billion euros.

In 2011, estimated gross costs of public-private partnerships for the state were 32 billion euros until 2040.

"The agreement makes certain that the processes are now irreversible ... For the government, the work here is done," Monteiro said.

He said two renegotiated deals, for the Lower Alentejo and Pinhal Interior regions, represented the bulk of the savings, worth over 1 billion euros each.

The Lower Alentejo project is owned by a company whose main shareholders are construction company Edifer and a unit of Spain's ACS. The Pinhal concession belongs to Ascendi, which has builder Mota-ENgil and Novo Banco as shareholders.

