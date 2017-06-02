LISBON, June 2 Portuguese police searched the
offices of power utility EDP-Energias de Portugal, grid
operator REN and the local unit of U.S. consulting
firm the Boston Consulting Group on Friday as part of a
corruption probe, the prosecutor's office said.
In a statement, it said the investigation is linked to
hundreds of millions of euros in state compensation paid to
former monopoly Energias de Portugal for giving up some
long-term power-purchase contracts under a liberalisation of the
power sector, which began in 2004.
It did not provide any further details and did not mention
if there were any formal suspects in the case. No arrests have
been made.
Officials at the companies involved were not available for
comment, but state news agency Lusa quoted EDP and REN saying
they were fully cooperating with the authorities in the
investigation.
EDP shares fell to close 1.34 percent lower on Friday and
REN slipped 0.5 percent, while the broader market in Lisbon
ended practically flat.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Adrian Croft)