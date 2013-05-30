* Capital buffers help depositors' confidence
* Cenbank's Costa says more needed to increase credit supply
* Bad loan problems persist
By Sergio Goncalves
LISBON, May 30 After three years of the worst
recession since the 1970s, credit is finally flowing back into
the Portuguese economy but more must be done to stimulate growth
in the bailed-out country, bankers said on Thursday.
"I am sure that we are entering a phase of greater supply of
credit to Portuguese companies and even adjustments to its
price," Nuno Amado, chief executive officer of the country's
largest listed bank, Millennium BCP, told a conference
hosted by Reuters and TSF radio.
"We will be more active in lending to companies," he added.
Portugal's government has complained that companies are
still struggling to access credit that is prohibitively
expensive or comes with very stringent terms, despite an
improvement in the perceived level of risk over the last few
months.
Portugal's benchmark bond yields have fallen to around 5.5
percent from a 17 percent high in January 2012, as Lisbon
regains access to the bond market. It hopes to exit its 2011
international bailout programme, as scheduled, by mid-2014.
Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa told the same
conference that more needed to be done to increase banks'
willingness to lend, such as improving transparency in company
accounts, but the situation was improving.
"Today we have a more solid banking system and in better
shape to finance a sustainable recovery of the Portuguese
economy," Costa said. However he added that banks still had
profitability problems and a heavy burden of bad loans.
Costa urged the government to move ahead with its plan to
reform corporate tax and create incentives for companies to open
their capital to new investors in order to boost financing.
Analysts worry that low levels of investment will delay
Portugal's emergence from the worst recession since the 1974
return to democracy. The economy is still expected to contract
2.3 percent this year after last year's 3.2 percent slump,
before returning to meagre growth in 2014.
WORST MAY BE OVER
Amado said there are signs, at least for companies if not
yet for households, that the worst may be over after a sharp
drop in credit supply in 2010-2012. But he also called for
incentives to stimulate demand for loans.
However, despite the signs of progress, Amado warned against
relaxing austerity measures too fast.
"I'm a bit afraid that too much easing ... may just imply
more effort later on... It is essential to have more economic
activity, but without relaxing the austerity too much," he said.
Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, CEO of BES - the
country's second-largest listed lender - said banks were now
stronger and more resilient, praising the Portuguese for their
confidence in the banking system, which has set the country
aside from other struggling euro zone economies.
"The governor said we now have more liquidity and that is
true; there has been a positive evolution here. One of the
reasons is the trust of the Portuguese in their banks," Salgado
said.
"Savings are growing, deposits are stable and the levels of
confidence are superior to Spain, Ireland and Greece."
But he complained that ratings agencies were slow to
recognise the progress being made in Portugal, still assessing
Portugal's debt as "junk".
"Investors have recognised Portugal's efforts and
achievements. However, rating agencies haven't yet followed this
movement," he said.
Bankers at the conference said deposits were either stable
or rising, brushing off any impact from the tumultuous bailout
in Cyprus where large bank deposits were taxed.
Costa, who is also a European Central Bank Governing Council
member, said that despite a worrying trend of rising bad loans,
higher capital requirements for banks are helping to reinforce
their overall stability.
"Raising capital requirements and doing stress tests on
banks' balances will not just reinforce the stability of the
financial system but also increase the confidence of depositors
and national savers," he said.
Participants at the conference, however, criticised capital
buffers against risky debt assets imposed by the European
Banking Authority in 2011, saying the rules have to be more
flexible to allow them to reduce their holding of expensive
loans.