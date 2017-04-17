UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LISBON, April 17 A small airplane crashed near a supermarket in a residential area outside Lisbon on Monday, killing all four people on board, rescue workers said.
The plane crashed after taking off from a nearby airport.
Local television showed images of smoke rising from the area. There were more than 50 rescue workers at the site.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders