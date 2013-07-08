* PM promoted coalition partner to deputy role
LISBON, July 8 Portugal's coalition partners
healed a perilous internal rift with a cabinet reshuffle that
offers temporary stability, but the result is still likely to
test Lisbon's relations with its international lenders.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho promoted Paulo Portas,
the head of the junior coalition party CDS-PP, to be his deputy
on Saturday, hoping to end a rift that threatened to bring down
the government and endanger the country's bailout.
The rift was all about the austerity that Portugal is being
forced to carry out in exchange for its bailout from the troika
of European Union, International Monetary Fund and European
Central Bank.
Vitor Gaspar, who was an architect of the cutbacks, quit
because he did not detect enough support for them. Passos Coelho
appointed Maria Luis de Albuquerque, a supporter of austerity,
to replace him. Portas, a critic of cuts, then quit as foreign
minister in protest.
Portuguese bonds sold off sharply last week on fears Lisbon
would be unable to exit its bailout as planned in June 2014.
They have since settled as the government's immediate collapse
was been averted.
Portas, the austerity critic, however, will become the most
powerful member of the cabinet, taking on coordination of
economic policy-making and bailout negotiations with the troika.
It doesn't suggest an easy ride.
"The new government - a solution to the political crisis
without a snap election - is a necessary condition, but is very
far from being enough for us to avoid the precipice," business
daily newspaper Diario Economico said in an editorial on Monday.
The deal, which is widely expected to be approved by
President Anibal Cavaco Silva this week, should buy the
government some time but its challenges will pile up rapidly and
analysts say government instability could return any time.
The first test for the new cabinet, and especially Portas,
will be the next quarterly review of the adjustment programme
under Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout, with the troika's team
set to land in Lisbon on July 15.
Antonio Barroso, a London-based political analyst at
advisory firm Teneo Intelligence, said relations with the troika
are set to become complicated and efforts at reform are likely
to weaken.
"It is likely that Portas will be looking to (make) quick
gains in his new position, and thus he might soon demand a big
revision of deficit targets for next year," Barroso said in a
research note.
"This will in turn make negotiations over programme exit
more difficult."
The country has already resorted to one-off measures to meet
budget goals and just in March the troika agreed to relax this
year's targets.
Portas' party voted for this year's budget in parliament,
which approved massive tax increases, but he said it had done so
once more to avert a political crisis. In May he criticised a
proposal for a special levy on pensions, saying "it is a
frontier I cannot allow to be crossed".
LOCAL ELECTIONS LOOM
Pressures to ease up on reforms, meanwhile, could be
accelerated by local elections due at the end of September.
There is a backdrop of rising social protest and the worst
economic slump in Portugal since the 1970s.
Next year's budget, to be presented to parliament by Oct. 15
will pose yet another hurdle.
After a week of resignations, tough negotiations and
u-turns, however, there are other flashpoints within the
coalition government itself that may be the most likely source
of uncertainty. Most centre on Portas.
A defence minister in two previous coalition governments, he
has no direct experience of economic policy-making. He is
widely seen as a political survivor and a populist who refreshed
his party's image after rising to its top in 1998.
But how he gets on with de Albuquerque - who is seen by
analysts as a technocrat lacking political clout - is uncertain.
She has been praised by European officials, not least for her
efforts to bring Portugal back to debt markets.
But Portas did resign because of her appointment.
And then there is the role of Passos Coelho.
"It's a clear tactical victory by the smaller partner. In
less than a week a resigning minister has in practice become the
operational head of the government, with power over key areas at
this stage," said Viriato Soromenho Marques a political
scientist at the University of Lisbon.
Uncertainty surrounding the capacity of the government to
continue in its new form could linger because of the large
concessions made by the premier.
Gilles Moec, an economist at Deutsche Bank, said in research
note that "Passos Coelho had to pay a high political price" to
secure the coalition's survival.
"While the market may salute as a first step lesser
uncertainty over the country's political stability, looking
ahead we think that this arrangement could create some
problems," Moec said.