* Crisis triggered by politics, not protests
* Opinion polls show main leaders' popularity sinking
* Austerity seen continuing with some concessions
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
LISBON, July 18 Struggling under unrelenting
austerity, Portuguese have put the blame squarely on the
country's politicians for stirring an unnecessary crisis they
say serves party interests to the detriment of the people.
An internal rift in the ruling coalition first broke out in
early July with two senior ministerial resignations. It was
followed by a U-turn that appeared to have healed the split,
only to be shot down by the president who rejected a proposed
cabinet reshuffle and called for a "national salvation" deal.
The three main parties have given themselves until Sunday to
reach the pact requested by the president. In the meantime,
borrowing costs have climbed, raising fears Lisbon will not be
able to exit its bailout in mid-2014 as planned and may instead
have to seek more help, with more austerity attached.
"It's just a game for the politicians, and we are secondary
in all this," said Vitor Marques a 67-year-old pensioner in
Lisbon's Alges suburb. "The crisis shows their lack of decency.
No one is held responsible and we have to pay."
Deep spending cuts applied under Portugal's 78-billion-euro
bailout have pushed the economy into the biggest slump since the
1970s, driving unemployment to record levels around 18 percent.
For all the main political parties, this is a moment of
danger.
An opinion poll in weekly paper Expresso on Saturday showed
the crisis has already punished the president and three main
party leaders, at least in terms of popularity ratings.
"After so much austerity, politicians should have had more
respect for the Portuguese. The country deserved another
political class, more adult, less given to spats and ready to
put Portugal's interests above their own," business daily Diario
Economico said in a recent editorial.
Although general austerity fatigue in Portugal was cited by
some politicians as a key cause of the crisis, protests have
been tame compared to other struggling euro zone nations like
Greece and hardly justified a political upheaval.
While the coalition's junior partner - the rightist CDS-PP
party - has taken the heaviest blow in opinion polls for
provoking the crisis, analysts say it is too early to say
whether left-wing parties that have gained some ground recently
could take advantage.
The opposition Socialists, who have opposed austerity
measures, are perhaps in the trickiest position.
This is no time to try and topple the government and inherit
the crisis, yet if they back the painful measures needed to meet
Lisbon's bailout targets they have aligned themselves with the
ruling coalition.
Antonio Costa Pinto, a political scientist at the University
of Lisbon said that public perception of the possible deal would
depend on whether the Socialists, who lead in opinion polls, can
obtain concessions on austerity, especially plans to cut
spending by 4.7 billion euros until the end of next year.
Analysts say there is no choice for the country but to stay
the general austerity course and any concessions will not
alleviate the people's plight any time soon.
"Even if there's a deal, austerity will not stop. From the
point of view of people's wallets and sentiment, their
expectations will only improve when there are signs of new jobs
and growth," said Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados
Financeiros consultants in Porto.
There is unlikely to be much appetite within the EU and
International Monetary Fund for sweeping changes to the terms of
their bailout loans, but analysts say they may be more flexible
to avoid excessive austerity hammering the economy further.
"SOAP OPERA"
The rift erupted when Foreign Minister Paulo Portas, who
also leads the junior coalition partner CDS-PP, tendered his
resignation on July 2.
Despite saying his exit was "irrevocable", Portas just days
later agreed to stay in Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's
reshuffled cabinet as deputy premier and in charge of economic
policy coordination and talks with Lisbon's lenders.
"The consequence is the chaos we are in. The coalition tries
to show everything is fine, but seems to change position by the
hour," said Ines Cardoso, a school teacher from north Portugal.
The crisis, which some commentators have dubbed "a soap
opera", took a dramatic twist when President Anibal Cavaco Silva
unexpectedly rejected the premier's plan. Instead, he called for
a broad political agreement between the coalition and the
Socialists to keep the bailout on track until it ends in
mid-2014, to be followed by early elections.
While strife has been on the rise since the middle of last
year, peaceful dissent has lately been increasingly directed at
specific ministers, mainly through heckling at public events.
Coinciding with a scorching heat wave, the crisis has not
sparked major rallies but disenchantment seems widespread.
"We have no real leaders, there's a lack of responsibility.
I'm in favour of political criminalisation. If politicians,
bankers or others make a mess, if they harm the country, they
should be punished," said Andre Sousa, a management student in
Lisbon, adding that he voted for the ruling Social Democrats.
A major union and business lobbies have urged the parties to
reach a realistic agreement quickly, warning that otherwise
Portugal would face serious social and economic risks.