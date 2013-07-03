LISBON, July 3 Portugal's rightist CDS-PP junior coalition party will meet with the governing Social Democrats to find a way to guarantee a viable government, Luis Queiro, a senior member of the CDS-PP and the chairman of the party's congress, said on Wednesday.

His comments came after Foreign Minister Paulo Portas, who leads the CDS-PP, resigned from the government a day earlier. A departure of the CDS-PP from the coalition government would rob it of its majority in parliament.