LISBON, July 9 The conditions for Portugal to
return to political stability and meet the requirements of its
bailout agreement are in place, the head of the country's junior
coalition party said on Tuesday.
"We think the conditions for stability are in place and that
political stability is important not only for the government but
also for the conclusion of the aid package," CDS-PP party leader
Paulo Portas told journalists after meeting the president.
He was meeting with the president to discuss how the country
will return to stability after a crisis in the ruling coalition
sparked by Portas' resignation as foreign minister.