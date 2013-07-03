LISBON, July 3 Portugal's president will meet representatives of the main political parties and Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho this week to discuss an impasse created by the resignation of a key government minister and leader of CDS-PP ruling coalition party.

President Anibal Cavaco Silva's office said in a statement he would meet the leader of the main opposition Socialists later on Wednesday, the premier on Thursday and other parties after that. The president has the power to call new elections, but can also play a mediating role to resolve political crises.

Two more Portuguese ministers from the junior ruling coalition party were ready to resign on Wednesday, local media said, deepening turmoil that could trigger a snap election and derail Lisbon's exit from an EU/IMF bailout.