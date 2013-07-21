* Government should stay until end of term in 2015
* Analysts expect good market reaction, but situation still
wobbly
* Proposed government reshuffle yet to be confirmed
By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves
LISBON, July 21 Portugal's President Anibal
Cavaco Silva on Sunday ruled out a snap election and said he
wanted the centre-right coalition government to stay in place to
keep an international bailout on track.
Political turmoil had threatened to derail Portugal's
planned exit from the EU/IMF bailout in mid-2014, especially
after "national salvation" talks between the two coalition
parties and the opposition Socialists collapsed on Friday.
Lisbon has already been forced to request a delay in the
eighth review of the bailout by its creditors, originally
scheduled to start last Monday, until the end of August or early
September.
"As the national salvation compromise was impossible to
achieve, I consider that the best alternative solution is for
the present government to remain in its functions, with
reinforced guarantees of cohesion and solidity of the coalition,
until the end of its term (in 2015)," the president said.
As president, Cavaco Silva has the right to seek to dissolve
parliament and call early elections if he believes the
government has lost its ability to govern.
But an internal rift within the coalition that triggered the
crisis appears to have been resolved, and the government, which
has a solid majority in parliament, last week easily defeated a
no-confidence motion.
In his televised address, Cavaco Silva said the coalition
presented him "guarantees of a solid understanding" on how to
successfully complete the bailout programme and allow Portugal
to return to full market financing.
"I think it's a positive decision to calm down investors
that removes uncertainty and maintains the drive of meeting the
bailout goals," said Rui Barbara, an economist at Banco
Carregosa.
"In the eyes of investors, Portugal should return to the
situation before the political crisis."
The yield on Portugal's benchmark 10-year bonds spiked to
nearly 8 percent earlier this month over the crisis from
three-year lows of 5.2 percent in May, but retreated last week
on hopes of a solution.
Still, analysts warned that Lisbon's ability to implement
tough austerity measures needed to meet the bailout goals may
now be more limited. The 78-billion-euro ($102.5-billion)
bailout programme and accompanying austerity policies are
associated with the worst recession in Portugal since the 1970s.
"It's good news for the markets, but everyone gets out
weakened from this crisis," said Filipe Garcia, head of
Informacao de Mercados Financeiros consultants in Porto.
INTERNAL RIFT
The dispute within the coalition started when the junior
coalition partner, the rightist CDS-PP party, objected to the
appointment of former treasury secretary Maria Luis Albuquerque
as finance minister to replace Vitor Gaspar - the architect of
the austerity drive in the last two years.
Albuquerque's appointment after Gaspar resigned on July 1
was well-received by Lisbon's lenders as a sign of continuity.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho proposed to heal the rift
by making CDS-PP chief Paulo Portas his deputy in charge of
talks with the lenders, but Cavaco Silva rejected the plan and
called instead for the "salvation compromise" and elections next
year.
In his speech on Sunday, the president did not refer to any
cabinet changes.
"It will be politically more difficult to implement
unpopular measures, but as long as there is an understanding
within the coalition there will be government," Garcia said.
The bailout terms dictate that Portugal cut its budget
deficit to 5.5 percent this year from last year's 6.4 percent
and then to 4 percent in 2014, although analysts expect some
flexibility from the lenders due to a worse-than-expected
recession in Portugal and Europe.
The government projects the economy will contract 2.3
percent this year after last year's 3.2 percent slump, before
returning to meagre growth next year.
Cavaco Silva said the government has vowed to outline its
economic plans until the end of its term in 2015 to parliament
and call a confidence vote in those policies, which it is likely
to win.
The main ruling Social Democrats (PSD) has said the
government will press on with meeting fiscal goals for Lisbon to
exit the rescue programme by mid-2014 as planned.