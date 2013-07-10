LISBON, July 10 Portugal's Social Democrats,
senior partner in the ruling coalition, said on Wednesday the
government remained in power and the party would consider the
president's request to resolve a political crisis through a deal
with opposition Socialists.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva earlier urged the three
largest parties to reach a deal that would include early
elections to be arranged after Portugal's planned exit from an
international bailout in June 2014.
"I would like to recall the president's words that the
government still has its full powers and must continue to
exercise its functions," Luis Montenegro, PSD's parliamentary
bench leader, told journalists.