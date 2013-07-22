HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 27 at 3:21 P.M. EST/2021 GMT
Feb 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
LISBON, July 22 Portugal's prime minister confirmed on Monday his intention to make junior coalition party leader Paulo Portas his deputy, coordinating talks with Lisbon's EU and IMF lenders that has been a key condition to heal a rift within the government.
He told reporters he is yet to formalise the request to the president who will the announce the final terms of the reshuffle, which would promote Portas from his current position of foreign minister.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva on Sunday ruled out a snap election and said the government should stay until the end of its term, cooling Portugal's weeks-old political turmoil.
Feb 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
* RAPIER REJECTS TWO FINANCING OFFERS SUPERIOR TO THE ENTRENCHING PRIVATE PLACEMENT
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Wall Street rose slightly on Monday and U.S. Treasury yields were higher as investors held their breath a day ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.