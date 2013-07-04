LONDON, July 4 Britain's financial market watchdog said on Thursday it had imposed a temporary ban on the short-selling of three Portuguese companies to help Portugal's market regulator cope with volatility in these shares.

The ban follows similar action in Portugal, where market regulators have tried to calm volatility after the resignation of two government ministers brought the Portuguese government to the brink of collapse.

In London, the restriction applies to banks Banco Comercial Portugues, Banco Espirito Santo, and Sonae Industria SGPS, the Financial Conduct Authority said, and will be in force through to midnight Thursday.

These shares had fallen more than 10 percent in the previous session.

UK regulators took similar action in February, banning the short selling of certain Italian stocks such as Banco Popolare following volatility after an inconclusive election result.

Short-selling means borrowing shares in a company and selling them in the market with the intention of buying them back later at a lower price.

UK regulatory sources said the latest ban was requested by Portuguese authorities, and brings the FCA in line with a ban placed by Commissao do Mercado de Valores Mobiliarios in Lisbon.

The Portuguese regulator also banned short-selling of Banif , which doesn't trade on any London-based platforms.

On Thursday, shares in the four Portuguese companies bounced back to rise over 6 percent to the top of Portugal's share index leader board.

Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said that while bans often only provided short-term respite from selling pressure, it made sense to do this for banks.

"With regards to financials, if their ability to access funding depend on equity ratios, and short sellers squeeze that equity down and make access to funding more difficult, that can precipitate a crisis, so I can understand why those restrictions are in place," Lane said.

But Hendrik Klein, who runs Swiss high-frequency trading and fund management firm Da Vinci Invest AG, said it was questionable whether such short-selling bans had much of a positive impact for financial markets.

"The immediate effect of these bans is illiquidity and bigger spreads," said Klein.

"If you're banning short-selling, you're not necessarily making the market more attractive."