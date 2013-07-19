LISBON, July 19 The leader of the Portugal's
main opposition Socialists arrived for a meeting at the
president's palace on Friday after a week of talks between his
party and the ruling coalition partners to reach a broad deal to
end a political crisis, TV channels said.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva last week asked the parties to
reach a "national salvation" deal to end a crisis triggered this
month by a rift in the coaltion and which threatens to derail
Portugal's plans to exit an international bailout in mid-2014.
The parties have given themselves until Sunday to complete
the deal requested by the president, who wants cross-party
backing for the bailout until mid-2014 and then an early
election.
Cavaco Silva said on Thursday, however, that the parties can
take an extra one or two days to reach the agreement if needed.