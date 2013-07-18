* Motion defeated by 131-87
* Crisis talks continue between three main parties
* President says talks complex but parties determined
* PM says economy likely grew in Q2 in sign of rebound
By Andrei Khalip and Shrikesh Laxmidas
LISBON, July 18 Portugal's centre-right ruling
coalition easily defeated a motion of no confidence in
parliament on Thursday, demonstrating restored unity after an
internal rift earlier this month set off a political crisis.
The crisis is far from over as emergency talks continue
between the three main parties in an effort to reach a broad
agreement to keep an EU/IMF bailout on track, but the vote at
least removes one element of uncertainty.
During a visit to a remote Portuguese island, President
Anibal Cavaco Silva - who requested the talks for a "national
salvation" pact - said he was confident the parties could reach
an agreement, despite complex negotiations.
The main opposition Socialists and the two smaller left-wing
parties backed the motion, garnering just 87 votes in a 230-seat
parliament. All the deputies present from the main ruling Social
Democrats and their rightist partner CDS-PP voted against the
motion, which had been tabled by the small Green party.
The Socialists and the two ruling coalition parties have
given themselves until Sunday to conclude crisis talks requested
by the president, who wants wide cross-party backing for the
bailout until mid-2014 and then an early election.
"There is serious will and determined effort to achieve an
understanding, although we cannot ignore that it is a complex,
difficult negotiation," Cavaco Silva said. "The parties'
attitude has been of utmost responsibility."
The centre-left Socialists have said their vote on the
motion is consistent with a similar stance in April and does not
affect the talks. They acknowledged the motion played into the
government's hands, with parliamentary leader Carlos Zorrinho
calling it "an irrevocable favour to this failed government".
His opposite number from the main ruling Social Democrats,
Luis Montenegro, said the rejection means that "the government
naturally feels empowered by parliament to continue exercising
its functions".
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho defended his government's
record by saying that the economy may have finally grown in the
second quarter, in a tentative sign of rebound after deep
recession caused by bailout austerity.
Analysts say a cross-party deal is possible, but will likely
contain concessions to the Socialists on austerity, especially
regarding plans to cut spending by 4.7 billion euros until the
end of next year. Such concessions would also need to be
approved by Lisbon's lenders.
"The 4.7 billion euros in cuts will have to continue, but
possibly at a slower pace," said Teresa Gil Pinheiro, an
economist at Banco BPI. "A medium-term deal ... could be
positive for us and for the lenders. I think there's more
flexibility in Europe now to accept some austerity easing."
Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest
levels in a week, to 7.03 percent from Wednesday's 7.277
percent, as investors hoped a solution would be found, allowing
Portugal to exit the bailout as planned and avoid a new rescue
plan.
Some, however, fear that a second bailout could involve
losses for debt-holders, as happened in Greece.