LISBON May 14 The chief executive of Portugal's postal service CTT said on Thursday preparations to open a postal banking service are going well and he is confident it will be done by the end of 2015.

"(We are) going well with the project," chief executive Francisco Lacerda told a conference call. "We believe we will be able to keep the deadline of launching until year-end."

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)