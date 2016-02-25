LISBON Feb 25 Santander Totta, the Portuguese
subsidiary of Spain's banking giant Santander said on
Thursday it bought 1.77 billion euros in Portuguese medium-term
notes on Monday as part of a deal agreed with Lisbon to
capitalise troubled bank Banif.
"By accepting to do so, Santander Totta only sought to
respond to the challenge of contributing to diminishing the
state financing effort," the bank said in a statement, denying
media reports that it bought the debt in early February when
Portuguese bond yields spiked to their highest since 2014.
Bond yields have retreated since.
The state injected 2.26 billion euros into Banif in December
to cover future contingencies as part of a deal in which
Santander bought the bank's business and non-problematic assets
for 150 million euros.
