LISBON, June 25 Portugal's challenge of refinancing its debt burden is clear but it can be achieved if additional budget consolidation measures are adopted, Portugal's central bank governor Carlos Costa said on Wednesday.

"We have a very clear, simple and difficult problem for the future which is to refinance public debt," Costa told a conference.

"Public debt is sustainable as long as additional public measures of (budget) consolidation are adopted that respect European commitments."

Costa also said that recapitalisation of the country's banks through funding in markets shows growing confidence in the sector. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)