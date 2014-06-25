LISBON, June 25 Portugal's challenge of
refinancing its debt burden is clear but it can be achieved if
additional budget consolidation measures are adopted, Portugal's
central bank governor Carlos Costa said on Wednesday.
"We have a very clear, simple and difficult problem for the
future which is to refinance public debt," Costa told a
conference.
"Public debt is sustainable as long as additional public
measures of (budget) consolidation are adopted that respect
European commitments."
Costa also said that recapitalisation of the country's banks
through funding in markets shows growing confidence in the
sector.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)