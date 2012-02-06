* Europe needs Greece deal

* Portugal on track to meet bailout targets (Adds more info, more PM quotes)

LISBON Feb 6 Portugal's debt load is sustainable and its situation is fundamentally different from Greece, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Monday, adding that the country's debt profile is closer to that of Ireland.

"We will not allow what happened in Greece to happen here," Passos Coelho told journalists. "We hope that there will be the will to reach a new aid programme for Greece".

Portugal, the third country to request a bailout in the euro zone after Greece and Ireland, has come under fire in recent weeks on concerns that it could soon follow Greece in seeking fresh aid on top of the bailout or restructure its debts.

"Our debt profile is very similar to Ireland's, both in absolute value and in debt-to-GDP terms," Passos Coelho said.

Portugal's debt-to-GDP ratio is currently running at around 105 percent, compared to Greece's 160 percent, and the country is implementing tough austerity measures as part of its 78-billion-euro IMF/EU bailout.

Ireland's bond yields have been falling as the country's economy started to recover after the bailout austerity.

"Portugal's targets are achievable and we can meet them, though the (bailout) measures are evidently tough," Passos Coelho said, adding that the debt-laden country must focus on correcting its own imbalances.

Coelho said that Greece's deal is necessary for Europe's financial stability but warned that what is being demanded from Greece must be realistic. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Axel Bugge and Stephen Nisbet)