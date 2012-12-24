UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 24 Please be advised that a Dec. 15 article citing an interview published in Portugal's weekly Expresso with a U.N. economist about Portugal's debt is withdrawn. The newspaper withdrew the interview on Monday. There will be no substitute story. STORY_NUMBER: L5E8NF3ID STORY_DATE: 15/12/2012 STORY_TIME: 1748 GMT
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts