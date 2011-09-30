* End-June deficit 8.8 pct vs 9.3 pct in end-March * PM says measures taken since are enough to reach goal (Adds minister's comments)

LISBON, Sept 30 Portugal's public deficit eased only slightly to 8.8 percent of GDP by the end of June, but Lisbon still expects to reach its ambitious year-end deficit target of 5.9 percent as agreed under its EU/IMF bailout, official data showed on Friday.

"The numbers are not as promising as we hoped," Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho was quoted as saying before the National Statistics Institute (INE) released the data.

The deficit for the 12 months through June eased from a gap of 9.3 percent of GDP by the end of March and fell from a revised 9.8 percent for all of 2010, the INE said.

Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said no further tax hikes would be necessary this year to meet budget goals.

"This year, fulfillment of the budget goal will be ensured through temporary measures," Gaspar said, adding that such measures included privatisations, sales of real estate and concessions, which had already been detailed earlier.

"These temporary measures do not include any additional increases in taxes this year," he said.

Passos Coelho, whose government took over in June, told Lusa news agency that "with the data that we have today, with the measures that were announced in the framework of the latest troika (of lenders) evaluation, we plan to achieve the deficit target this year."

KEEPING ITS DISTANCE FROM GREECE

Portugal is fighting to differentiate itself from Greece, which many investors say could be heading for a debt default after a disappointing performance under its bailout programme and a steep economic decline.

Since coming to power with a solid parliamentary majority, Passos Coelho's centre-right government has announced a range of additional taxes and spending cuts, some going beyond the terms of the 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.

The data released on Friday, which was included in a report on Portugal's deficit excesses sent to Eurostat as required under EU rules, showed the INE maintained both the 5.9 percent of GDP deficit forecast for 2011 and the year-end debt-to-GDP forecast of 100.8 percent.

However, INE also revised the country's budget deficit for last year to 9.8 percent of GDP from 9.1 percent due to spending and debt that the autonomous region of Madeira had previously failed to report. The problem was discovered earlier this month, causing embarrassment for the government.[ID:nL5E7KG24J]

Gaspar said Madeira's failure to report debts had "very seriously" damaged Portugal's credibility. But Madeira's debt issues only accounted for 20 percent of this year's budget shortfall in the first half of the year.

"Obviously, the fact that the accounts are falling behind expectations is an added risk, but the measures already announced must have already taken into account this less positive performance, which was known," said Teresa Gil Pinheiro, an economist at BPI bank in Lisbon.

She said Portugal was likely to meet the deficit target of 5.9 percent, which is also BPI's forecast for the end of 2011.

Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yield was little changed on the day after the INE report, at 12.57 percent after falling sharply on Thursday from nearly 13 percent.

Separately, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar vowed on Friday to press ahead with structural reforms to boost the economy's competitiveness, and said the state would "drastically reduce" its presence in the private sector, which should improve the business environment soon in the recession-hit economy. [ID:nL5E7KU0U8]

One of the main risks to Portugal's performance under the bailout is a global economic slowdown, which could undermine its plan to return to growth in 2013 after two years of recession. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, Daniel Alvarenga, Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jan Paschal)