LISBON Dec 21 Portugal's tax revenues fell 5.8
percent in the first 11 months of the year from a year earlier,
undermining the government's fiscal adjustment effort under an
international bailout, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Still, core state sector deficit shrank 21 percent to 7.72
billion euros ($10.2 billion) mostly thanks to a one-off
transfer of banks' pension funds to the state that already
helped the debt-laden country meet its budget deficit target
last year.
Tax revenues have fallen despite a range of tax hikes this
year due to the country's deep recession, prompting an easing of
Lisbon's deficit targets for this year and next by the lenders
from the European Union and the IMF. They have nevertheless
praised the government's austerity drive.
The data showed effective revenues, which include the
transfer of the banks' pension funds, rose 3.1 percent to 35.3
billion euros, but tax revenues alone slumped to around 28.9
billion euros. Spending fell 2.3 percent.
Even though Portugal's lenders have praised the country's
performance under the bailout, there are concerns that tax
revenues could suffer more next year as the government launches
the largest tax hikes in living memory.
The economy is expected to have contracted 3 percent this
year, and the government forecasts another 1 percent drop in
2013.
