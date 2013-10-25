LISBON Oct 25 Portugal is confident it can still meet a 2013 budget deficit target agreed with its lenders of 5.5 percent of national output, provided the cost of a bank recapitalisation is excluded from the calculations, its finance minister said on Friday.

Last week, Lisbon acknowledged the deficit could hit 5.9 percent of gross national product this year if Brussels insists on the inclusion of 700 million euros ($966 million) in direct recapitalisation provided to local bank Banif.

"We have a deficit target of 5.5 percent and it will be met... We see no objective reasons for this capitalisation operation to be treated differently from before," Maria Luis Albuquerque told parliament.

"This government is still discussing the issue with Eurostat (the European Union's statistics agency)... We are convinced (the recapitalisation) should not even figure in the national accounts. But in the name of transparency we included this sum in the budget report," she added.

The government cited the higher figure on Oct. 15 during its presentation of an austerity-laden budget for 2014 that it hopes will lead Portugal out of its bailout programme with the EU and International Monetary Fund and out of a deep recession.

A number of larger banks previously resorted to state capitalisation lines from the bailout via so-called contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos, which were not counted as state spending. Banif, a much smaller bank, was recapitalised via a combination of direct capital injection and debt.

Albuquerque also said there had been "no spending slippage" this year, as shown by budget execution data through September.

Tax revenues rose 7.5 percent in the first nine months of the year and the public deficit of 4.34 billion euros was nearly 3 billion euros below the ceiling set under the bailout programme for the period.

Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields have come down from last month's highs of more than 7 percent to around 6.2 percent and have been stable at that level since presentation of the budget, when the government vowed to meet next year's 4 percent deficit target by implementing further tough spending cuts. ($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Gareth Jones)