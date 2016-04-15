* Finance minister sticks to 1.8 pct 2016 growth forecast

* Portugal likely to cut growth forecasts for following years

* Centeno says data shows 2016 budget execution on track

* Lisbon to model its way of tackling NPLs on Italy

By Jan Strupczewski

WASHINGTON, April 15 Portugal does not see a need to introduce any new deficit-cutting measures as data for the first months of the year indicate public finances are on track, Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

The head of the IMF's European Department Poul Thomsen said earlier on Friday that Portugal would need to take new steps to reach its 2.2 percent of GDP deficit goal this year.

"Do I share his evaluation? Not really," Centeno said. "It is very surprising to me. We have a very different evaluation of the situation," he said.

He said budget execution data for the first quarter of the year showed that Portugal was on track.

"There are risks in the global economy, which eventually may affect a small open economy like Portugal, but that is something that we need to evaluate," he said.

"On budget execution we are very confident. The figures for January and February and the ones that are already known for the rest of the first quarter tell us that we are on track," he said.

Euro zone finance ministers asked Portugal in February to prepare extra deficit-cutting steps in case they proved necessary to keep the budget in line with EU rules after the European Commission said the country's 2016 budget was at risk of breaking deficit-cutting commitments.

Portuguese bond yields have risen and euro zone officials have stressed that Portugal needs to retain the confidence of financial markets to be able to borrow at reasonable rates after exiting from a euro zone bailout in 2014.

STICKING TO 2016 GROWTH FORECAST

Centeno said that if new measures were to become necessary, the government would focus on shifting from direct to indirect taxation but would not cut pensions or wages.

Centeno said he was working closely with the DBRS rating agency, the only one that still gives Lisbon an investment grade rating which enables Portugal to take part in the European Central Bank's government bond purchasing programme.

DBRS is to review Portugal's rating on April 29. A downgrade would mean a sharp rise in borrowing costs for the government.

"We are working for a downgrade not to happen, working very closely with the DBRS, meeting in Washington. We are acting in a way that does not lead for that event to happen," Centeno said.

He said that even though the IMF had again cut its global growth forecast this week and saw slower growth in the euro zone, Portugal was for now sticking with its forecast of 1.8 percent GDP growth in 2016.

"We will not be revising the numbers for 2016, although the profile of growth ...in 2017 and 2020 ... is lower. But for 2016 so far we are sticking to our forecast," Centeno said.

"We have figures for the first quarter that show strong performance in tourism, double-digit growth, we have private consumption also recovering, it looks like the first quarter will be positive growth quarter-on-quarter," he said.

He said reforms that Portugal has already introduced would have had a bigger positive impact on the economy were it not for problems in the country's financial sector.

He said the government was planning to address that by creating a vehicle to deal with non-performing loans in banks modelled on Italy's 5-billion-euro fund to shore up weaker banks.

"The Italian case is a bit of a good example for us. The Italian system was designed for Italy, we have to adapt it, but the solution will not involve public money," Centeno said.

"We are studying that carefully and we are in contact with the same advisors that worked with the Italian government. We are building on the Italian experience," he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)