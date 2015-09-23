BRIEF-Fairpoint Group sees 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
LISBON, Sept 23 Portugal's prime minister said on Wednesday a large upward revision of last year's budget deficit to include a state rescue of a major bank did not compromise this year's target below the EU threshold of 3 percent of gross domestic product.
"It was a statistical correction, without any influence on this year's deficit prospects or impact on debt," Pedro Passos Coelho told reporters while on the campaign trail before a general election on Oct. 4.
"It is within our reach to hit the target (2.7 percent of GDP) this year... We are convinced that the deficit will be clearly below 3 percent. The data we have reinforce this projection." (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
LONDON, March 28 British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer to buy fellow builder Bovis just over two weeks after its approach was rejected as too low.