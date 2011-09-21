BRIEF-Vicinity Centres RE to acquire remaining 25 pct of DFO South Wharf
LISBON, Sept 21 Portuguese households' deposits grew for the ninth straight month to a record 126.9 billion euros in July even as the country implements a tough austerity programme and joblessness is near record highs, Bank of Portugal data showed on Wednesday.
The consistent rise in deposits is good news for Portuguese lenders that have been shut out of the interbank funding market for more than a year as a result of the country's fiscal crisis, showing that austerity and sovereign debt problems are not causing a run on its banks.
It will also ease the concerns of markets worried that Europe's banks are relying too much on borrowing and should be bringing bloated loan books more into line with their deposit bases.
Cumulative deposits by households were up about 2 percent in July from June and nearly 7 percent higher than at the end of last year, the Bank of Portugal said in its monthly bulletin.
Although total deposits including those made by the government and companies fell just over 1 percent from June to 237.5 billion euros ($325.6 billion) they still stood almost 7 percent higher than at the end of 2010, the data showed.
Loans conceded by banks to households and companies slipped, though total loans of 333.6 billion euros still far outstripped deposits of 237.5 billion euros, meaning the country's banks have more deleveraging to do.
Portugal is under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout that includes a 12 billion euro funding line for bank capitalisation needs. The Bank of Portugal says the country's banks are doing fine but still have to sell assets to raise their capital ratios and resilience to crises. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by John Stonestreet)
