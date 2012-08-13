* Portugal's liberal drug policy held up as a model
* But budget cuts and increased heroin use imperil it
* Govt is struggling under massive debt burden
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Aug 13 Sergio Alves had been off heroin
for a year - a tough year to stay clean in Portugal, as the
debt-laden country weathered more painful austerity measures
after an international bailout and sunk into its worst recession
since the 1970s.
As tax hikes gnawed into the grocery business he runs with
his wife and the stress mounted, Alves relapsed. Now back in
rehab, the 30-year-old is glad he can fall back on the free
state-run centre for drug addicts, where he says few signs of
austerity are visible yet.
"The business was bad, my life became just the work-home
routine. I took to heroin again to forget," he says. "But I knew
heroin was going to destroy me, and I have a daughter now ... So
I rushed to the centre and they gave me another chance."
Portugal's famously liberal drug policy has been held up as
a model for other countries - Norway is considering adopting
parts of it and countries as far afield as Argentina have
expressed interest. But experts warn that budget cuts and the
threat of more cuts to come - combined with an increase in hard
drug abuse - risk turning it into a shadow of its former self.
"We have a certain responsibility to maintain the essential
despite the recession," said Joao Goulao, the national drugs
agency chief. "Other countries do look at us and seek our
expertise. If we divest too much, then one day we'll have to
talk about the Portuguese drugs policy in the past tense."
Ageing but spacious and well-kept, Lisbon's Taipas
rehabilitation clinic is one of over 40 such clinics across the
country, the result of Portugal's 11-year-old pioneering drugs
policy which decriminalised drug use while offering free
treatment and state-funded street-work programmes.
It is places like this that are likely to bear the brunt of
future cuts.
"We've already suffered some budget cuts, but maintained the
essential intervention services. Now the budget for next year is
prepared and ... I'm afraid it is inevitable that there will be
more cuts," said Goulao.
Meanwhile, the share of injecting drug users who sought help
via the agency's centres doubled last year to 14 percent and
looks set to rise further, though it still remains well below
the peak of 36 percent registered in 2000.
"We see more drug use linked to desperation - mostly heroin,
the comfort drug," Goulao said. "There's no doubt the economic
and social conditions are making the drug phenomenon worse."
Unemployment is at a record high of over 15 percent, and
many people are leading precarious existences. Eurostat said one
fourth of Portugal's 10 million population was at risk of
poverty and social exclusion in 2010, the last year for which
data is available - since then, the situation has got worse.
Goulao, who is also the chairman of the Lisbon-based EU
drugs agency EMCDDA, said the euro zone's most crisis-hit member
Greece has already shown that excessive budget cuts cause a
sharp rise in drug use and AIDS infections.
In Portugal's case, he says the risks are even greater.
PATIENTS, NOT CRIMINALS
In 2001, Portugal decriminalised all drug use as well as
possession for personal use in an attempt to try and tackle a
serious heroin problem that had caused an outbreak of HIV/Aids
among drug users. Huge open-air drug markets were a common sight
at the time in some areas.
Since then, the rate of injected drug use has halved to
about 0.5 percent of the population, below levels in Britain and
Italy. The number of new HIV cases has also declined - the share
of injecting drug users fell from about half of all new cases in
2002 to 17.5 percent last year.
Overall drug use in Portugal is now below the European
average, according to the EMCDDA. Drug busts by police have also
gone up.
"A very big measure of success of the policy is that it
brought political acceptance. The new centre-right government
includes people who used to be very opposed to it, but no one is
trying to reverse it," said Brendan Hughes, an EMCDDA analyst.
"There is no simple answer if the decriminalisation itself
is a success or failure. But most of the numbers are going in
the right direction," he said.
The law treats users like Alves as voluntary patients not
criminals. People caught using drugs, still an administrative
offence, are not processed through the justice system but are
referred to medical "dissuasion commissions" instead.
The legislation is among the world's most liberal, more
liberal than, for example, the Netherlands, where people caught
in possession of drugs other than cannabis can go to jail.
Goulao says decriminalisation - which allows the police to
focus more on drug dealers and unclogs the justice system - is
"no magic bullet", but that it works when combined with
state-funded treatment and prevention.
Heroin use typically takes off during times of economic
hardship and replaces "power drugs" such as cocaine because it
is relatively cheap and gives users a few hours of emotional
comfort.
Mostly injected, it can spread blood-borne diseases such as
HIV or hepatitis when users share the same syringe or needle -
behaviour that becomes more common when money is tight.
"It's easy to buy, easier than cannabis," Alves said.
"Pushers dilute it with talc and dust, but it still works."
DRUG AGENCY MERGER CRITICISED
Some experts believe the drug treatment programme has
already been weakened after Goulao's autonomous IDT agency and
its 1,700 staff was merged with the country's National Health
Service as part of the government's cost-cutting process.
"It was the worst possible moment to do it due to the budget
cuts that all the healthcare service suffered," said Joao
Semedo, deputy chairman of parliament's healthcare committee
from the opposition Left Bloc.
The health service lost almost 10 percent of its budget
funds in 2012.
"This integration amid the crisis and with healthcare in a
shambles can only yield bad results. We already see teams being
suspended, programmes on the ground discontinued, (and) the end
of financing for projects with a high social impact," said
Semedo.
APDES, a non-governmental agency for social projects, warned
in a report earlier this year that a range of harm reduction
service providers were facing bankruptcy, while the "IDT closure
endangers the future of the drug treatment system in general".
Risk-reduction mobile units distribute free needles, condoms
and carry out medical exams in problematic neighbourhoods.
Marta Pinto, who authored the report, says most drug-related
projects have since survived and that tenders have been opened
to guarantee financing of the projects until December, but says
the situation remains shaky.
"After December, I don't know what's going to happen and
obviously I'm worried," she said.
In a further blow, the funding of risk reduction projects
from the national programme for HIV/Aids - projects closely
linked to drug-related work - has been slashed to 1.5 million
euros from 9 million euros a year earlier, with no guarantees
that existing projects will continue, she said.
Alexander Kentikelenis, a sociologist at Cambridge
University, said that even the Greek government is slowly
reinstating prevention programmes because it had been scared by
last year's 12-fold jump in HIV infections among drug users.
"There is a lesson there. The government will think twice
now before cutting further in this area," he said. "Such
spending has to be countercyclical. People need it the most in
downturns, not when your economy is growing."
