BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.76
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
LISBON Dec 9 The Bank of Portugal will not alter the way it purchases debt under the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme following changes announced by the ECB and will make sure Portuguese debt is bought until the end of the plan.
Investors have been worried that countries like Portugal and Ireland face a scarcity of bonds eligible for such purchases.
"The decision by the (ECB) Governing Council yesterday does not alter the form of action by the Bank of Portugal in implementing the debt purchasing programme," the Portuguese central bank said in an emailed reply to questions from Reuters.
The ECB extended the programme by nine months until December 2017. "As before, the Bank of Portugal will act in order to guarantee that the purchases of Portuguese debt run through the scheduled end of the programme, fulfilling the parameters in force." (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS
* Net property income for period 1 january 2016 to 31 december 2016 (fy 2016) was rmb669.8 million, 4.1% higher