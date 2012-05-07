LISBON May 7 Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank dipped 1.6 percent in April after hitting record highs in March when the lenders stocked up on cheap long-term ECB funds as they remained unable to borrow elsewhere.

The Bank of Portugal said on its website on Monday cumulative borrowing at the end of last month stood at 55.4 billion euros ($72.65 billion), down from 56.3 billion euros in March.

Jose Ramalho, deputy head of the Bank of Portugal, said last week Portuguese banks had their funding needs covered for the next 3 years after having "massively" tapped the ECB's long-term liquidity offerings.

The country's banks have long been squeezed out of the interbank funding market as other banks are reluctant to lend them money amid the euro zone debt crisis. Portugal is under an EU/IMF bailout.

Banks in the euro zone have grown more distrustful of each other since the common currency area's debt crisis deepened last year. The ECB sought to inject liquidity into the banking system with two offers of ultra-cheap long-term funds, known as LTROs, in December and late February totalling about a trillion euros.

($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Toby Chopra)