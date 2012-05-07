LISBON May 7 Portuguese banks' borrowing from
the European Central Bank dipped 1.6 percent in April after
hitting record highs in March when the lenders stocked up on
cheap long-term ECB funds as they remained unable to borrow
elsewhere.
The Bank of Portugal said on its website on Monday
cumulative borrowing at the end of last month stood at 55.4
billion euros ($72.65 billion), down from 56.3 billion euros in
March.
Jose Ramalho, deputy head of the Bank of Portugal, said last
week Portuguese banks had their funding needs covered for the
next 3 years after having "massively" tapped the ECB's long-term
liquidity offerings.
The country's banks have long been squeezed out of the
interbank funding market as other banks are reluctant to lend
them money amid the euro zone debt crisis. Portugal is under an
EU/IMF bailout.
Banks in the euro zone have grown more distrustful of each
other since the common currency area's debt crisis deepened last
year. The ECB sought to inject liquidity into the banking system
with two offers of ultra-cheap long-term funds, known as LTROs,
in December and late February totalling about a trillion euros.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Toby Chopra)